MWANDI WOMEN ENDORSE PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA FOR 2026



The United Party for National Development (UPND) women in Mwandi have endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema for re-election in the 2026 general elections.





Speaking in Mwandi yesterday, Grace Kwalombota praised President Hichilema and his government for embracing the people despite various challenges.





She highlighted the government’s social interventions, saying they have saved many families that would have suffered from hunger without timely support.



Mwale Nyambe echoed her sentiments, stating that the Cash for Work program has been a lifeline for her and many others in the community.





She emphasized that 2026 will be a time to appreciate President Hichilema for guiding the nation through difficult times.



Meanwhile, Mwandi Member of Parliament Sibeso Sefulo Kakoma expressed gratitude for the warm reception from her constituents.





She thanked President Hichilema for implementing vital social programs that have improved the lives of the people in Mwandi.



She also commended the introduction of Free Education, which has enabled many struggling families to send their children to school.





Additionally, she extended her appreciation to the Nelly Muti Foundation for donating chitenge materials to women ahead of Women’s Day celebrations.





The endorsement by Mwandi women reflects the growing support for President Hichilema’s leadership as the country moves towards the 2026 elections.



(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM