MWANGALA ZALOUMIS TO HEAD SADC ELECTORAL BODIES IN SA ELECTION

Electoral Commission of Zambia – ECZ- Chairperson MWANGALA ZALOUMIS has been appointed delegation leader for Electoral Bodies in SADC Observation Mission to South African elections scheduled for May 29, 2024.

This is under the Electoral Commissions Forum of the Southern African Development Community -ECF-SADC.

Mrs. ZALOUMIS will be deputised by Justice JACOBS MWAMBEGE, her counterpart from the Independent National Electoral Commission of Tanzania.

The ECF-SADC is an independent organization composed of Electoral Management Bodies from SADC member states.

ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager PATRICIA LUHANGA says ECF-SADC will employ a peer review approach for election observation, sharing reflections, observations, and recommendations with the host election commission.

Ms. LUHANGA says the collaborative method aims to help EMBs identify areas for improvement, enhance election management, and exchange best practices and lessons learned.

She adds the ECF-SADC observation mission will focus on evaluating various aspects of the electoral process, including voter registration, campaigning, polling, and the overall electoral environment.

This contained in a statement issued to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

ZNBC