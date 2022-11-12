Mwansabombwe Man Shocked That A Hyna He Killed After It Attacked Him Is Actually His Uncle

MUMBOLO MAN MURDERS HYENA – LIKE UNCLE

A 35 year old farmer of Mumbolo Village in Mwansabombwe District has been arrested for murdering his 67 year old uncle using a hoe – whom he claims appeared to him as a strange creature that looked like a hyena.

Zambia Police Service Spokeperson Rae Hamoonga tells Byta FM that Kebby Chipili chopped Blaston Chipasha of the same village, with the hoe, who suffered two deep cuts on the left side of the face and one deep cut on the neck.

Hamoonga says Chipili was cultivating in a field on Friday the 11th of November, 2022, around 06:00 hours, when he observed the strange creature which reportedly advanced and attacked him.

He says Chipili decided to chop the creature with a hoe, thereby killing it after which he realised that it was a human being whom he identified as his uncle – who by then appeared dead.

Hamoonga explains that Chipili then ran to the Village and reported the matter to his 44 year old John Chishala of the same area.

The Police Service Spokeperson says the matter was then reported to the Police, who visited the scene and picked the body, which was then deposited in Kazembe Rural Health Center mortuary awaiting Postmortem and burial.

Hamoonga says the suspect has been arrested and is detained in Police Custody , adding that Police are carrying out investigations over the matter.