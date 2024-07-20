MWAPE TO LEAD COPPER QUEENS TECHNICAL BENCH – FAZ

The Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- says BRUCE MWAPE will lead the Copper Queens technical bench at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games as allegations do not bar him from carrying out his duties as head Coach of the team.

FAZ-General Secretary REUBEN KAMANGA says MWAPE will lead the team and continuously interact with the players as per mandate while also adhering to the restrictions.

Speaking to ZNBC Sport News in an interview, KAMANGA said the call by the International Olympic Committee -IOC- will not in any way affect the team’s preparations and performance at the Olympic games.