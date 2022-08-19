MWAPONA LADIES GO FULL THROTTLE USING NSUNKO TO INCREASE S3XUAL APPETITE

By Michael Nyumbu

A resident of choma`s Mwapona compound Spencer Mulavwu has observed that a lot of women are abusing a substance locally known as Sunko at an alarming rate allegedly leading to discoloration of lips and teeth as a result.

Mulavwu explains that the women who consume Sunko in his community are swayed by the myth that it keeps their bodies warm and increases their partner`s sexual enjoyment.

He observers an increase in the abuse of the substance to an extent where some women carry it with them everywhere they go and are seen consuming the product in public places.

Mulavwu has since called for regulation of the substance in communities and for people to be sensitized on the harmful effects of the substances.

Lungowe Sitali a resident of Mwapona has equally noted that women are the common abusers of sunko with the belief that it keeps their bodies warm for sexual benefits.

She however argues that the myth is just an excuse given to abuse the substance.