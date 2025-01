MWATA KAMBWALI DIES



HIS Royal Highness, Mwata Kambwali of Nchelenge District and the brother to Mwata Kazembe and one of the pillars of the Kingdom has died





Mwata Kambwali is a ruler who lives on the shoreline of Lake Mweru in Zambia, east of Kanakashi. The Mwata Kambwali’s territory includes the island of Lake Mweru.