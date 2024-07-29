MWATA KAZEMBE NOT HAPPY WITH JAILING OF TWO PF MPs Ronald Chitotela and Nixon Chilangwa



The Lunda Chief Mwata Kazembe is said not to be happy following the sentencing to prison of two MPs from Luapula whom he calls his son’s – Ronald Chitotela of Pambashi and Nixon Chilangwa of Kawambwa following their alleged burning of the UPND vehicle during the 2021 elections.



The Mwata showed it during his Umutomboko ceremony on Saturday where he is said to have snubbed the government delegation. He according to information reaching Zambian Eye did not want to have anything to do with the Hakainde Hichilema administration.



As Zambian Eye we know that Mwata Kazembe had always been like that when it comes with his subjects being probed. He showed it during President Levy Mwanawasa when he tried his predecessor Frederick Chiluba.



He however accommodated the Party for Unity, Democracy and Development (PUDD) a tribal party grouping formed by politicians from Luapula headed by late Chitalu Sampa supported by Chiluba. This group late dissolved and joined PF



The Ministers led by Local Government and Rural Development could not stand the toxic environment at the ceremony. They prematurely left as shown in this video.- Zambian Eye