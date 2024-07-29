MWATA KAZEMBE NOT HAPPY WITH JAILING OF TWO PF MPs Ronald Chitotela and Nixon Chilangwa
The Lunda Chief Mwata Kazembe is said not to be happy following the sentencing to prison of two MPs from Luapula whom he calls his son’s – Ronald Chitotela of Pambashi and Nixon Chilangwa of Kawambwa following their alleged burning of the UPND vehicle during the 2021 elections.
The Mwata showed it during his Umutomboko ceremony on Saturday where he is said to have snubbed the government delegation. He according to information reaching Zambian Eye did not want to have anything to do with the Hakainde Hichilema administration.
As Zambian Eye we know that Mwata Kazembe had always been like that when it comes with his subjects being probed. He showed it during President Levy Mwanawasa when he tried his predecessor Frederick Chiluba.
He however accommodated the Party for Unity, Democracy and Development (PUDD) a tribal party grouping formed by politicians from Luapula headed by late Chitalu Sampa supported by Chiluba. This group late dissolved and joined PF
The Ministers led by Local Government and Rural Development could not stand the toxic environment at the ceremony. They prematurely left as shown in this video.- Zambian Eye
Stop peddling lies about the Mwata that he supports anything including criminality if and when his subjects commit such. Don’t bring the Mwata into your political stupidity! Have some respect for the Mwata.
How should criminal conduct be dealt with? Is Mwata Kazembe saying that courts should be closed in Luapula province? If he’s really worried about sending his subjects to prison, let him not choose politicians only. Let him be worried about every Luapulan who gets jailed.