MWEEMPE CHALLENGES ALLEGATIONS AGAINST MWIINDE

A United Party for National Development-UPND sympathizer in Choma District has castigated individuals suggesting that the party’s National Vice Youth Chairman, Trevor Mwiinde, was involved in the alleged abduction of Lawmaker, Emmanuel Banda.

Morgan Mweempe has since challenged those spreading what he terms as speculations, to come out and provide evidence of Mwiinde’s involvement in the alleged incident.

Mweempe has jumped to the defence of Mwiinde, noting that on the day of Banda’s alleged disappearance in Lusaka, the UPND leader had been in Choma District donating material support to football clubs.

And Musician Webson Mundia, artistically Known as D Compound, has expressed disappointment at some opposition leaders trying to sabotage Mwiinde’s reputation by accusing him without clear evidence.

