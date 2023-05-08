MWEETWA ASKS CHURCH TO PRAY FOR THE OPPOSITION

SOUTHERN Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has urged the church in the country to pray for opposition political parties so that they do not turn away from Christian values.

Speaking when he officiated at the graduation ceremony of 91 students from Chikankata College of Biomedical Science on Friday, Mweetwa said the opposition has now adopted blasphemy in politics.

Mweetwa alleged that the opposition political parties have put aside their manifestos and have embraced insults as a way of providing checks and balances.

He said President Hichilema has provided fundamental freedoms of speech and expression which the opposition has taken advantage of.

He also urged the Church to pray for those mandated to rule so that they do so with wisdom and by the grace of God.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front Presidential Hopeful Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba recently urged the UPND not to use intimidation to silence the opposition.

Mwamba reminded the UPND that political power is temporal and that they should treat the opposition with care.