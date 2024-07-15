MWEETWA BLASTS FIXZESCO ACTIVISTS

CORNELIUS Mweetwa, the Chief Government Spokesperson has lambasted the FIXZESCO activists for staging a protest against Zesco and load shedding and has stated that the Zambia Police were in order to arrest the protestors because it was mandated to protect public order and prevent lawlessness.

Mr Mweetwa said UPND as a party in Government respected human rights but that government also has a responsibility to maintain law and order.

“Human rights must be respected but the law must also be respected. The law must be applied and interpreted reasonably and judiciously. It does not mean that when the law says ‘you can demonstrate’ then you can just wake up and demonstrate,” Mr Mweetwa said.

Daily Nation