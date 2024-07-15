MWEETWA BLASTS FIXZESCO ACTIVISTS
CORNELIUS Mweetwa, the Chief Government Spokesperson has lambasted the FIXZESCO activists for staging a protest against Zesco and load shedding and has stated that the Zambia Police were in order to arrest the protestors because it was mandated to protect public order and prevent lawlessness.
Mr Mweetwa said UPND as a party in Government respected human rights but that government also has a responsibility to maintain law and order.
“Human rights must be respected but the law must also be respected. The law must be applied and interpreted reasonably and judiciously. It does not mean that when the law says ‘you can demonstrate’ then you can just wake up and demonstrate,” Mr Mweetwa said.
Daily Nation
One of these days citizens might stage a protest over poor yields by the farmers. Protesting is a right but consideration should be taken into account because you don’t just do things out of impulse and trying to prove a point,in this case that group should no that Kariba dam depends on the rains from heaven it is UPND government that makes the heavens to give Zambia heavy rains to fill the Kariba dam. In short my advice to those who wanted to make a protest is please you encourage the Men of God to pray for the rains this coming season as well as you yourselves joining in prayer and fasting.
I think that most of us understand that the current load-shedding is a consequence of things that are ostensibly beyond ZESCO’s control.
What we all hate and despise and kind of protest against is the non-adherence ), by the creators of the load-shedding schedule themselves , ZESCO!!
If they follow it to the allotted times, it makes it easier for us to plan and work around the schedule. Simple, really.