MWEETWA, CHIPATA BISHOP CONFER



The Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa,MP, yesterday afternoon met the Bishop of the Catholic Dioceses of Chipata the Rt.Rev. George Lungu in Chipata.





The two discussed a number of issues among them, the need for Government and the Catholic Church to continue working together to uplift the livelihoods of the vulnerable members of society.



Bishop Lungu acknowledged the many strides that Government is making to improve the welfare of the citizens through various initiatives but that a lot more remains to be done.





Among other issues, Bishop Lungu expressed concern on the what he said jas become a growing trend of attacks on the Catholic Bishops collectively and individually by some members of society and instititions, through various media platform.





In response to the Bishop, the Chief Government Spokesperson assured the Catholic Church that it remains Government’s key partner in development through its many programmes and projects aimed at helping the needy in society.





Mr. Mweetwa stressed that Government has not forgotten the role the church has played in the past whenever the country has had to deal with critical political and constitutional matters.





Mr. Mweetwa stated that President Hakainde Hichilema believes that where there seems to be issues, dialogue was the most appropriate and respectful mode of engagement.



He stated that Government stands ready to be counselled and engage with the Church on any matters that affect the nation.





The Minister is in the company of officials from the Independent Broadcasting Authority on a tour of radio stations in Eastern Province.





The Minister has since toured Radio Maria, Breeze FM and Smooth FM in Chipata.



The Minister and his delegation are tomorrow expected to visit radio stations in Lundazi.