Mweetwa Explains Why KBF Was Denied A Ministerial Position
KBF DESTROYED EVIDENCE AGAINST PF MUSIC PROMOTER KALANDANYA SAYS CORNELIUS MWEETWA
UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has said that Zambia Must Prosper president Kelvin Fube Bwalya who is known as KBF was not appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema because just the moment UPND won elections he started going to Anti Corruption Commission and DEC to destroy evidences against Bwalya Kalandanya.
Mweetwa says KBF went to ACC and lied that he was sent by President Hakainde Hichilema to collect an investigation file of Kalandanya.
According to Mweetwa KBF collected the file on a premise of destroying evidence so that Kalandanya is not prosecuted. Meanwhile, Cornelius Mweetwa also said that KBF started going round to all suspected criminals from the PF administration to obtain money from them saying he would protect them.
Earlier this week, Mweetwa said he would spill the beans of why KBF was not appointed as Minister by Hichilema. The UPND Spokesperson says KBF was not appointed by Edgar Lungu and Sata because he loves money and is untrustworthy. – Zambian Accurate Information
Thanks for the beans, I am not sure if this is good or bad beans. Important is that it is public domain. My worry is that upnd and president HH are aware that KBF tempered with process of justice and decided not 5o further d3al with the matter. If KBF did not come out of the alliance then upnd will have shielded him???? Upnd and president HH can do better on this matter. My advice is that this case should not be discussed in this manner because it confirmed the sel3cted justice approach that people talked about. Ensoni ebuntu.