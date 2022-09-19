Mweetwa Explains Why KBF Was Denied A Ministerial Position

KBF DESTROYED EVIDENCE AGAINST PF MUSIC PROMOTER KALANDANYA SAYS CORNELIUS MWEETWA

UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has said that Zambia Must Prosper president Kelvin Fube Bwalya who is known as KBF was not appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema because just the moment UPND won elections he started going to Anti Corruption Commission and DEC to destroy evidences against Bwalya Kalandanya.

Mweetwa says KBF went to ACC and lied that he was sent by President Hakainde Hichilema to collect an investigation file of Kalandanya.

According to Mweetwa KBF collected the file on a premise of destroying evidence so that Kalandanya is not prosecuted. Meanwhile, Cornelius Mweetwa also said that KBF started going round to all suspected criminals from the PF administration to obtain money from them saying he would protect them.

Earlier this week, Mweetwa said he would spill the beans of why KBF was not appointed as Minister by Hichilema. The UPND Spokesperson says KBF was not appointed by Edgar Lungu and Sata because he loves money and is untrustworthy. – Zambian Accurate Information