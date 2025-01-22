MWEETWA HAPPY WITH CONTRACTOR WORKING ON HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HOSPITAL IN MONGU



MINISTER of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa has commended a contractor working on the Hakainde Hichilema Hospital project of Kalangu community in Mongu District of Western Province for putting up quality work.



Mr Mweetwa called for preference to be given to capable local contractors in line with the President’s spirit of empowering local people.



ZANIS reports that Mr Mweetwa said this during a spot inspection of the facility.



Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa (right) and Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbagweta (left) inspects construction works on the Hakainde Hichilema Hospital Project in Kalangu area of Mongu District.

“This is the local workmanship that President Hichilema is advocating for, local entrepreneurs should take this opportunity seriously,” he said.





He said this in Mongu while in the company of Western Province Minister, Kapelwa Mbangweta, at the construction site of a hospital given to President Hakainde Hichilema in honor of the treason arrest in 2016.



Speaking at the same site, Mr Mbangweta described President Hichilema as a selfless person who can sacrifice for others hence he needed support.





Hakainde Hichilema Hospital Project in Kalangu area of Mongu District under construction. He explained that the community gifted the President in remembrance of his treason arrest suffering when he was in opposition but he decided to build them a hospital from his family coffers.





“He has also given cattle to some communities here, not only here but also in other parts of the country,” Mr Mbangweta said. The treason hospital is situated in Kalangu area of Mongu District.