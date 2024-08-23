MWEETWA INVITES CHINESE BUSINESSES TO INVEST IN ZAMBIA



ZANIS- Information and Media Minister CORNELIUS MWEETWA has appealed to Chinese digital technology companies to take advantage of the good business environment to invest in Zambia.



Mr. MWEETWA says Zambia and China have continued to enjoy cordial and mutual relations which Chinese companies should take advantage of.



He says this is also important in facilitating skills transfer, which he added, is a key requirement in modern day development.



Mr MWEETWA was speaking in Beijing, China, after touring the 2024 Beijing International Radio and Television Exhibition.



