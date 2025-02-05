MWEETWA IS LYING THAT PF DID NOT APPOINT A MINISTER FROM SOUTHERN PROVINCE- EMMANUEL MWAMBA

MWEETWA IS LYING THAT PF DID NOT APPOINT A MINISTER FROM SOUTHERN PROVINCE- MWAMBA



Emmanuel Mwamba is alarmed with Cornelius Mweetwa lies saying that the PF did not appoint any person as Minister from Southern Province.





Justifying that the UPND is doing far much better that President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Ministers from all the regions, Mweetwa who is both UPND and Government Spokesperson said,





“PF didn’t appoint any Minister from Southern Province.”



Mwamba said;



I wonder where Hon Wilbur Simuusa, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda, Hon. Edify Hamukale, Hon. Richwell Siamunene and others, who served as Cabinet Ministers come from!





They tell us a lie, repeat and believe it, hoping that it will assume proportions of truth.



Though the Zambian Eye agrees there was tribalism under the PF and that people from the Zambezi region were segregated, it is not true that there was no Minister appointed from the Southern Province.





President Michael Sata the first PF president who reigned as republican president from 2011 to 2015 appointed Wilbur Simusa as full cabinet Minister. He also appointed Sinazongwe member of Parliament Richwell Siamunene as Deputy Minister at Commerce and his Itezhi Tezhi counterpart Greyfold Monde as Deputy at Agriculture.





President Edgar Lungu who tookover from Sata elevated Siamunene to a full cabinet Minister portfolio giving him a senior Ministerial, Defence the third in hierarchy.





He also promoted Monde as Minister of Livestock, appointed Edify Hamukale as Minister of Southern Province. Lungu also also nominated Raphael Nakachinda as member of Parliament and appointed him as full cabinet Minister in charge of Water development.