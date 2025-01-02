MWEETWA KNOWS SOCIALIST PARTY  HELD CONVENTION – M’MEMBE

MWEETWA KNOWS SP HELD CONVENTION – M’MEMBE



…as he questions when last did UPND hold a Convention?



Lusaka… Wednesday January 1, 2025



Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe says his party has already held a convention.





Dr M’membe was responding to Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa, who had demanded that all parties hold a convention before the 2026 tripartite election.



The SP President questioned whether Mweetwa needed this message more than anyone else.





He stated that the SP held its National Congress in September last year and asked where Mweetwa was at that time.





Dr M’membe further inquired when the United Party for National Development (UPND) last held a national convention.





He advised Mweetwa to stop acting as a prefect of political parties, suggesting that he had very little knowledge about the matter.