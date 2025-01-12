MWEETWA PASSES THE BATON TO MASOPO IN CHOMA CENTRAL



Choma 11/01/2025



Reported by open development media



In a move that has stirred both admiration and speculation, Choma Central MP Cornelius Mweetwa has announced his backing for local businessman Vitaris Masopo as his preferred successor.

Speaking earlier this week, Mweetwa expressed confidence in Masopo’s ability to lead, declaring, “The only fit person to take over once I leave office is Vitaris Masopo.”



This surprising endorsement has shifted the political conversation in Choma, as constituents weigh the implications of Mweetwa’s decision. Masopo, known for his entrepreneurial spirit and deep ties to the local community, now finds himself propelled to the forefront of the race for Choma Central.





While some hail Mweetwa’s statement as a mark of wisdom and forward-thinking leadership, others interpret it as a strategic retreat in the face of mounting challenges. With Masopo already among the top contenders, critics question whether this endorsement will bolster unity within the UPND or spark divisions among those eyeing the seat.





This development also reignites the debate about leadership renewal in the party, with calls for more MPs to follow Mweetwa’s example. As political shifts take shape in Choma Central, one thing is clear: Mweetwa’s decision has thrown the race wide open, with Masopo now firmly in the spotlight.



ODF