MWEETWA READY FOR ANOTHER TERM OF OFFICE

By Michael Nyumbu

Choma Central Constituency Member of Parliament, Cornelius Mweetwa, has hinted at plans to recontest his seat in the 2026 General Elections.

Justifying what some people describe as his usual habit of coming late for meetings, Mweetwa told a delegation from the Rural Electrification Authority-REA, Thursday, that he was attending a Constituency Development Fund-CDF meeting.

He stated that it was important for him to attend the CDF meeting because absenteeism may result in voters replacing him as Member of Parliament in 2026.

And when delivering his speech at the commissioning of REA offices in Choma District, Mweetwa stated that having many areas in Southern Province connected to the electricity grid will increase his chances of being re-elected in 2026.

Mweetwa added that as a politician, he is glad to see REA in his Constituency because it will enable him have all rural schools and health posts are connected to electricity.

