Mweetwa should just eat, his govt is blind to people’s sufferings – Kalaba

By Mubanga Mubanga

Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba says the UPND government is blind to the suffering that Zambians are going through.

Reacting to Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa’s remarks that he was mad and needed to be taken to Chainama mental Hospital for saying Zambians were going through hardships, Kalaba said Mweetwa’s remarks showed that the UPND was out of touch with the reality hence they did not see the people’s suffering.

“Cornelius Mweetwa, I think alelya fye (he should just be eating). Is Cornelius telling me that load-shedding is not a hardship?” Kalaba asked. “If you say that people are queuing up for mealie-meal 60 years after independence, is that … https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/mweetwa-should-just-eat-his-govt-is-blind-to-peoples-sufferings-kalaba