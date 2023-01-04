MWEETWA SPEAKS FAR BETTER THAN KASANDA – THOMAS SIPALO

Lusaka ~ Wednesday, 4 December 2023

By Brightwell Chabusha

Politician Thomas Sipalo has called for the removal of government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda.

Mr Sipalo said in his Facebook post today that the government spokesperson should be replaced by Mr Cornelius Mweetwa, the UPND spokesperson.

This comes after Ms Kasanda’s silence amidst the cries of Zambians over the recently implemented load shedding.

“Even in south Africa loadshedding is there,but the Govt spokesperson people is ever on TV trying to calm down the citizens,ife ba spokesperson bantu ni John cena…,” he said.

“Please replace the spokesperson with headboy Cornelius Mweetwa,in times like this we need hope from our leaders not leaders who also play victim to the problem…”

In another post, Mr Sipalo said “you can’t have a party spokesperson who speaks far much better than the Govt spokesperson…

Why not swap them?”

©️ Zambia Reports