MWEETWA SPEAKS FAR BETTER THAN KASANDA – THOMAS SIPALO
Lusaka ~ Wednesday, 4 December 2023
By Brightwell Chabusha
Politician Thomas Sipalo has called for the removal of government spokesperson Chushi Kasanda.
Mr Sipalo said in his Facebook post today that the government spokesperson should be replaced by Mr Cornelius Mweetwa, the UPND spokesperson.
This comes after Ms Kasanda’s silence amidst the cries of Zambians over the recently implemented load shedding.
“Even in south Africa loadshedding is there,but the Govt spokesperson people is ever on TV trying to calm down the citizens,ife ba spokesperson bantu ni John cena…,” he said.
“Please replace the spokesperson with headboy Cornelius Mweetwa,in times like this we need hope from our leaders not leaders who also play victim to the problem…”
In another post, Mr Sipalo said “you can’t have a party spokesperson who speaks far much better than the Govt spokesperson…
Why not swap them?”
He is very right, Mr Mweetwa fits well in so many positions, including Local government I believe he can do better than Mr. English Garry who was busy laughing at his former colleagues the PF on so many aspects like issues to do with street & traffic lights, cleanliness in towns, cities and mending of pot holes which he has failed to look after. Imagine, the recently placed solar powered streets lights are going off without any maintenance until they die completely. the President need to do reshuffles this year, he has so many people holding positions that do not fit them.
In South Africa, the person who talks about load shedding is an Eskom ( the equivalent of Zesco) spokesperson,not a government spokesperson or minister for that matter.
Trying to be relevant by being a rubble rouser ba Sipalo without having accurate information to support your argument. Mwanyala baba. I however agree with the other comments that Percy Chanda would do a better job as Chief govt spokesperson. Leave Hon. Cornelius where he is.
Percy Chanda can also do a very good job.
Iwe sipalo, please take note that God is very fair. Kasanda cannot get everything, beauty, brains, eloquency. So she is inadequate in other areas.