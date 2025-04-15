MWEETWA’S LATEST MEETING WITH BISHOP MSIPU DUE TO THE LUMEZI BY-ELECTION, NOTHING SPECIAL- Maxson Nkhoma Kamungu

MWEETWA’S LATEST MEETING WITH BISHOP MSIPU DUE TO THE LUMEZI BY-ELECTION, NOTHING SPECIAL.

Genuine apologies are always welcome and form part of our christian values in our day to day lives

But this apology which is coming simply because of the by-election in Lumezi. Such cosmetic apologies should not be entertained by any well meaning Zambian.

The Honorable Minister of Information has found pleasure at every opportunity to humiliate and embarrass Catholic Bishops but on this one he was sent to come and apologize because of the by-elections in Lumezi, trust me if there were no by-election he was not going to come and apologize to the Bishop.

Let’s not be duped by this cheap politicking being done by the Minister of Information.

©️ Maxson Nkhoma Kamungu