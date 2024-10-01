MWEMBE MUNTU PAYS TRIBUTE TO MONDO MUSIC CEO CHISHA FOLOTIYA FOR ‘REVOLUTIONALIZING’ ZAMBIAN MUSIC.

It was a big Record Music label that produced legendary Zambian Music hit songs. Mondo Music, famous for having top musical talent on its roaster changed the dimension of Zed Music with massive investment.

The man behind these Investment was Chisha Folotiya who started the Company in 1998.

Some of the notable works done was the compilation album called the Rhythm Nation Project which featured Black Muntu, Lindi, Serious K and Tribal Cousins.

Others are Meltdown – Joe Chibangu and Mainza Chipenzi, Crisis Mr Swagger, Shatel, Khumawa and Chilu Lemba.

And one half of the Black Muntu, Mwembe said Mondo Music came at a time when Zambian music needed a company that could transform the music scene and put it on the line of recovery.

In a post on his social media page, Mwembe Munthu said this was at a time playing Zambian Music in a night club or radio station was considered to be out of fashion.

He said Mondo music brought in beats which were heavy by investing in its studios and getting the best producers Zambia had at that time.

” I say recovery, because during this time we had very few Zambians that paid attention to the zed beat. I remember on so many occasions, when a Dj in a night club or radio station played a zambian tune, it was considered to be out of fashion.

If they were 30 pipo on the dance floor only 3 pipo would remain to dance to that tune,” he said.

Mwembe has since thanked Mr Folotiya for believing and Investing in Zambian Music.

He also played tribute to some of the Legendary artists that played a role in transitioning, revolutionizing and getting zed beats to were it is today.

“… black muntu, Shatel, jk, joe Chibangu, tasila mwale, tribal cousins yesu culture, daddy zemus, mainza chipenzi, crisis Mr swagger and the list is endless,” he said.

Platinum Entertainment | September 29,2024.