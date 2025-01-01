MWEWA IS CERTIFIED FOOL



Brian Mpundu wrote



The late Dr Manda used to mention on radio that if you have gas, don’t hold it, pass it immediately, it doesn’t matter where you would be or who was surrounding you, because if you held it in, it would come out from your mouth.





This grown up man in the picture, with his 50kg buttocks, they are so tight that they can’t manage to separate and release the gas, hense, it always comes out from his mouth each time he opens it.



There’s no way a decent reasoning human being can be that insensitive and not having any moral fiber to start mocking the dead as he has done.





We as a Country, we should consider him as a national FOOL.



Mubongo bwakwe mwaisulafye amafi chatile chakwe uyu.



Chipuba sana, eko afuma tafundwa, ni chinoka wa mwaume uyu, his late father missed out on instilling amafunde in his thick head, this one will never grown up, just for likes on social media he decides to act morally poor like that?





What does his wife even see in him?



Are his children even proud to have such a fool of a father?.