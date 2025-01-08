MWIIMBU CAUTIONS POLITICIANS OVER IRRESPONSIBLE STATEMENTS

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu has expressed concern over what he describes as irresponsible statements made by political parties ahead of the forthcoming by-elections in Pambashe and Petauke Constituencies.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr Mwiimbu says that such comments are reckless as they threaten the nation’s peace and security.

He adds that political parties should refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and pledged that law enforcement agencies will act against anyone attempting to disrupt the peace, regardless of their political affiliation.

Mr. Mwiimbu took time to also assure residents of Pambashe and Petauke Constituencies that security agencies will ensure law and order are maintained before, during, and after the by-elections.

The Minister has since emphasized that Zambia’s peace is a shared responsibility and must not be jeopardized for political gain.