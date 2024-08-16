MWIIMBU MUST CLEAN UP POLICE, SOME COPS WANT HH DOWN – MWALITETA



I FEAR for the President’s life, police officers who were recruited by PF in 2021 were given an agenda to bring down HH, says UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta.



Mwaliteta has called on Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu to clean up the system, warning that there could be bloodshed in 2026 if that is not done.



And Mwaliteta is wondering why Emmanuel Jay Banda’s issue has been given so much prominence when “he is nothing”. He says he was surprised when he learnt that the Inspector General of Police and Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General actually travelled to Chipata following news of Banda’s alleged ‘escape’ from lawful custody.



News Diggers