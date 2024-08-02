MWIIMBU SAYS SOME POLICE OFFICERS ARE WORSE THAN JUNKI£S



Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has condemned the behavior of some police officers, stating that they are worse than junki£s.



In a Ministerial Statement to Parliament yesterday, thursday, Mwiimbu updated lawmakers on the investigations into the death of IBA Director General Guntilla Muleya.



He announced that five arrests have been made so far, including two police officers, who were allegedly partying with women at East Park after committing the crime.



“The Zambia Police Service has seized two motor vehicles, three fir£arms and cash totaling K129,300.” Mwiimbu revealed.



He said Preliminary investigations suggested that the fir£arms seized were illegal and were used by the alleged criminals.



The Minister assured Parliament that the government is taking measures to root out bad elements from the system, including reviewing the records of all serving officers.



He emphasized that the Zambia Police Service is working with other security agencies and experts to ensure a comprehensive approach to the investigation.



Mwiimbu also promised to investigate allegations that merit was not considered during a certain period of recruitment into the police service.



He further thanked the public for their cooperation and support during the investigation, which has included forensic teams collecting and analyzing evidence from the crime scene, as well as interviews with potential witnesses.