MWIIMBU WARNS CADRES IN BUS STATIONS AND MARKETS
Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has warned political party cadres who have gone back to markets and bus stations and are collecting money from traders and the public to stay away or face the wrath of the law.
Mr Mwiimbu says Government is aware that there are some political cadres who have returned to markets and are intimidating traders and the public.
He said the excuse that Government is not giving jobs to young people hence their going back to bus stations and markets is no defence for criminality.
“When we take action, we don’t look at which political party the hooligans come from.
CREDIT:Zambiadailymail
This is the problem we are facing with our government, UPND. Why should you warn them when the president said in plain that no cardres at bus stations and markets. Swiftly move in and arrest the goons. Its simple as that. Plis ba minister, with due respect, stop this media or press briefing and move into action, that is what we want. Thank you.
Banane ba Mwiimbu, this is no time to warn your cadres to stop the illegalities being perpetrated in markets and Bus stations.
The Police are sleeping. Why should it take the minister to warn the cadres?
These are the people that should be in jail, not the ones defaming the small god.
UPND and PF are kompo kompo.
Rotten parties.