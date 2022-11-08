MWIIMBU WARNS CADRES IN BUS STATIONS AND MARKETS

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu has warned political party cadres who have gone back to markets and bus stations and are collecting money from traders and the public to stay away or face the wrath of the law.

Mr Mwiimbu says Government is aware that there are some political cadres who have returned to markets and are intimidating traders and the public.

He said the excuse that Government is not giving jobs to young people hence their going back to bus stations and markets is no defence for criminality.

“When we take action, we don’t look at which political party the hooligans come from.

CREDIT:Zambiadailymail