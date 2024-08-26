Mwiimbu warns Edgar Lungu to stop issuing statements inciting violence against civil servants



By Sharon Kunda

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister JACK MWIIMBU has warned former President EDGAR LUNGU to stop issuing statements inciting violence against civil servants.



Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. MWIIMBU said the statement issued by Mr. LUNGU at the rally for Citizens First in Samfya is highly irresponsible and should not have been made by a person who once held the highest office in the land.





He said Zambians are all aware of the crimes that were committed during the PF administration and that the Government will NOT tolerate lawlessness.



Mr. MWIIMBU said President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA does NOT believe in violence and that if an officer is found wanting, there are legal processes to be followed.



He has called upon leaders of political parties to be responsible and not bring lawlessness in the country.