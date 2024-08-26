Mwiimbu warns Edgar Lungu to stop issuing statements inciting violence against civil servants
By Sharon Kunda
Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister JACK MWIIMBU has warned former President EDGAR LUNGU to stop issuing statements inciting violence against civil servants.
Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. MWIIMBU said the statement issued by Mr. LUNGU at the rally for Citizens First in Samfya is highly irresponsible and should not have been made by a person who once held the highest office in the land.
He said Zambians are all aware of the crimes that were committed during the PF administration and that the Government will NOT tolerate lawlessness.
Mr. MWIIMBU said President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA does NOT believe in violence and that if an officer is found wanting, there are legal processes to be followed.
He has called upon leaders of political parties to be responsible and not bring lawlessness in the country.
He is daring you Mr. Minister because you are weak!!! This is politics my man.He is using division and coercion to steal numbers come 2026. He is a veteran politician and knows street psychology better than you guys. You talk about decency and reticence in public speech because you’ve been corporate executives for too long. He is from the streets. The only way to align a guy like him is police cells. Strip him of his immunity and try him on all those atrocities you keep fearing to mention. Do that and he will be quiet. Member he is a bitter politician who believes civil servants betrayed him. They all talk like that. Even the muzungus you desperately want to please or impress know what action you need to take on Lungu and they are disappointed you are have second thoughts. Honestly one does not need to be a lawyer to bring charges against Lungu. Remember also that even if you win in 2026, he or his proxies will catch all of you in 2031 after Hakainde goes. Do do your jobs don’t wait for HH to tell you. Making those childish warnings is nothing. That is not patience, that is fear and Lungu knows it .
Ignore ECL at your own risk
WAPYA MUNZI WRITES LIKE THIS BECAUSE HE DOES NOT KNOW ALOT OF THINGS. IMMUNITY IS NOT REMOVED IN THE MANNER THIS MAN THINKS. THERE IS A MODALITY INVOLVED. NUMBERS ARE NEEDED IN PARLIAMENT. WATCH THE SPACE WHEN BY- ELECTIONS COME ROUND. WE WIN THOSE REDUCING THE NUMBERS FOR PF THEN LUNGU WILL START GETTING WORRIED. PF NOW CAN NOT WIN ANY SEAT. LUNGU’S IMMUNITY WILL BE REMOVED. WHEN GRZ STARTS THIS PROCESS, THEY ARE SURE IT WORKS OUT. DO NOT UNDERATE BOMA. STREET POLITICS HAS NO SPACE IN ZAMBIA NOW. IF LUNGU WANTS TO BRING BACK POLITICS OF THE OLD SCHOOL, IT IS HIS PROBLEM BECAUSE PEOPLE HAVE MOVED ON.
When reasonable thinking runs away from you, you can no more understand your self. A plunderer wants to find a way of protection by disrupting people ‘s thinking in such a way that they start feeling that he is the best and forget the rubbish he committed. The name is mostly mentioned in plunder cases that are active in court and this gives him sleepless nights. If safety has to be assured then never allow freedom of movement and speaking to such.
Please, give Mr. Lungu and Mr. Kalaba and UKWA police permits to hold rallies every week as long as they make Mr. Lungu their key speaker.
Mr. Lungu is doing extremely well decampaignig himself and UKWA.