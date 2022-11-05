MWIINDE WANTS SOUTH CAPITAL MOVED FROM CHOMA TO LIVINGSTONE

By Evans Liyali

Former Chikankata District Commissioner, Peter Mwiinde, has asked President Hakainde Hichilema to consider relocating the provincial capital for the Southern Region to Livingstone.

Mwiinde tells Byta FM News that despite being centrally located, Choma lacks facilities and infrastructure befitting the status of a provincial capital.

He notes that Choma has no space for expansion and setting up of infrastructure as the district is surrounded by privately owned commercial farmers.

In 2021, Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa, had indicated that there were immediate plans to take back the regional capital to Livingstone, however saying the step could be logical.

Mweetwa noted that Livingstone still remains the preferable location for various provincial engagements as it has up to standard facilities, including readily available accommodation for the Minister and other government workers.

He further noted a reduction in economic activities in Livingstone since it was stripped of the Provincial Capital Status, noting that unlike Choma which has a thriving agriculture sector, Livingstone is dependent of tourism and civil service employment.