MWILA HOSPITALIZED IN INDIA, COURT INFORMED
August 29, 2024
The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court was yesterday informed of the unfortunate news that former Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General, Davies Mwila, has been hospitalized in India.
According to his legal representatives, Mwila is currently battling an undisclosed illness and is receiving medical treatment abroad. Due to his deteriorating health condition, he was unable to attend the scheduled court proceedings.
Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili was notified of Mwila’s situation by his lawyers, who expressed their client’s deep regret for missing the court session. The court acknowledged the development, and the matter has been adjourned to a later date.
(C) Fyambe Media
Praying for your quick recovery Davies.
“Mukakakwa if you lose elections” Your prophecy is manifesting now Defunct TuPF criminals
Stay safe
Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31
Well, at the time, Davies, like voters, thought the new regime were serious on fighting corruption. But we have all seen that they are even more corrupt than PF. They were envying PF kanshi.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Bushe kwena busuma ubu ubwakulabutaikafye mwebakalamba?
Bane, akatina kasuma sana.
ATI ‘teku Church tuli’!
Kwena nangula nifyofine, Lesa ka mitangalile mupole ba Mwila.
Lesa abenenu.
Quick recovery mukwai.
Zambian politicians learn KK’s patriotism. Why leave UTH to go and die in India. Zambian politicians especially ba pfools why build ama level fimofimo hospitals when can’t go there? May every Zambian politician who goes abroad to seek medical attention come back in a cascate. Bakabwalala imwee from a shi mine giving kampopo or shamutete to miners at Nchanga mine. Come back and die in your country. There is no Jesus in India. Come back Davis and answer to the charges against you.