MWILA HOSPITALIZED IN INDIA, COURT INFORMED



August 29, 2024



The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court was yesterday informed of the unfortunate news that former Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General, Davies Mwila, has been hospitalized in India.



According to his legal representatives, Mwila is currently battling an undisclosed illness and is receiving medical treatment abroad. Due to his deteriorating health condition, he was unable to attend the scheduled court proceedings.



Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili was notified of Mwila’s situation by his lawyers, who expressed their client’s deep regret for missing the court session. The court acknowledged the development, and the matter has been adjourned to a later date.



(C) Fyambe Media