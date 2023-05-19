Mwine Lubemba Bemba Royal Establishment through Senior Chief Nkula has officially suspended Chief Chikwanda of the bemba speaking people in Mpika from the chief Chikwanda throne.



This follows the current Chief Chikwanda being found to have been working in isolation with government without engaging the Bemba Royal Establishment channel in the operations of the discovered Gold mine in Shiwangandu and Mpika districts.



Mwine Lubemba has further suspended all government pronouncements at the kanyelele Gold Mine terming it to have no blessing from the Bemba Royal Establishment.



He further disclosed that, most of the gold deposits are in Chief Mukwikile’s area, hence chief Mukwikile and Shiwangandu district commissioner should have taken and must take, a center stage in working with government to find a lasting solution that will trickle development to Muchinga and Zambia as a whole.

Mpika FM 89.5