MWIYA IS A UPND YOUTH & QUALIFIED

The appointment of Mwiya Musokotwane to the Presidents business advisory council is a welcome move more especially that he is a UPND youth.

He is not only a youth but is also qualified for the position. We in fact await for more young people to be appointed by the appointing authority.

The issues of who the father is does not apply as Mwiya is an individual member of UPND who put his name for appointment via submiting his credentials to the appointing authority.

Congratulations to Mwiya Musokotwane for having been appointed as member of President Hakainde Hichilema’s Business Advisory Council. We know and believe he is equal to the task ahead.

We appreciate what the President is doing in as far as appointing young people to decision making positions in the new dawn government.

The President made a promise to the young people that voted for the party in August, that he will have young people taking up positions in government.

President Hakainde Hichilema has lived up to the promise, we expect more younger people to fill most vacant positions that are available.

We appreciate and thank the President for giving chance to young qualified youths that have taken up most appointments.

We the UPND youths are happy and are looking forward to more and more youths to be looped in the new dawn government.

Kenny Ng’ona

UPND NMC Member

D/National Youth & Sports

Chairman