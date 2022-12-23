By CIC Social & Lifestyle.

MWIZUKANJI /CHILE ONE DATE IS ON THIS FRIDAY BILLS ON HER. 🥰.

In an ecstastic post which has shaken social media in Zambia following her silence as Many Zambians where worried she might turn him down. She has accepted the date and said Chile one can pick any place of his choice but within Lusaka’s CBD in the radius of 15 KM with the following choices Radison Blue, Taj Pamodzi, Protea or any place of his choice and that all bills on her.

A post within 30 minutes gathered over 13Ks with high reactions from her fans who have been waiting forever. And Chile one has responded with a cool emoji on the post cementing the deal. Yo Maps and Kiddist certainly won’t manage to pretend they don’t care.

Mwizu wrote:

“Daring me is my weakness. Cool, I’m game. This Friday at Taj Pamodzi or Radisson blu or Protea Hotel or any other place of your choice with the radius of 15km from CBD. Bill on me.

Chile One”