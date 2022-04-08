My Advice to HH and the New Dawn Government

By Chilombo Mulenga

China is not being difficult, the Eurobond lenders are just being unreasonable. They can’t be making obnoxious demands for full disclosure of “confidential” loan contracts with China.

China can’t be drawn into some loan restructure of third-party lenders. If Eurobond lenders want to restructure their loans, let them do so independently of China.

And if China so wishes, we can restructure it’s loans to Zambia independently.

China is not a small country to be bulldozed by small Eurobond boys.

Now let’s pose and think, if we have to through a wager, whom should we be courting, China or IMF / Eurobond lenders?

China is our biggest trade partner. We do nothing with the west in terms of trade. You can check the trade statistics. Therefore on this score, we should keep China very close than IMF and the West. We have very little to gain from IMF and the West.

If we spoke properly with China, it can even refinance the Eurobonds so that we only deal with one lender, China and focus on rebuilding the economy than being constantly distracted by so many demands from so many small lenders.

Let’s talk to China, let’s cement and reinforce trade relations with China. The west is broke and there are no trade opportunities with the west. Our trade statistics are very clear on this.