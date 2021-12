Romeo Kangombe wrote;

My advise on the PF Members who have failed to comprehend the Speaker’s ruling.



The case of Mwanakatwe was on different grounds, her seat wasn’t Nullified but the Petitioner lost the petition in the High Court and Apealed for a Stay.



The case of the other Members and Honourable Lusambo is different, their seats have been Nullified and they ought to defend the Ruling in the ConCourt., two different scenarios and different Petition dynamics.