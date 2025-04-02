MY ALLIGENCE IS TO THE PEOPLE NOT PF, SAYS PF MP SUNDAY CHANDA

Sunday Chanda who became member of Parliament for Kanchibiya says his alligence is not for the political party that sponsored him but for the people of his Constituency.

Chanda who is one of the MPs that have allegedly dished PF and Miles Sampa fired for aligning themselves with UPND has rubbished the decision saying he remains MP.

The once strong critique of Hakainde Hichilema and UPND when he served as PF Media Director says he is now guided with what the people want.

He writes:

Ignore the political theatrics – I have neither the time nor the patience. Between now and 2026, my mission is simple: lobbying for the development that the people of Kanchibiya deserve. Nothing more, nothing less.

This extends to the constitutional amendments. Every clause, every proposal – I will scrutinize them through the eyes of the people who entrusted me with their vote. That child in Kanchibiya, whose future depends on the decisions we make today, is my guiding principle. Not party agendas. Not political expediency. Just the people and the place they call home.

Because when all is said and done, it won’t be party manifestos or fleeting alliances that define my legacy. It will be the impact I leave on the ground. And as Fidel Castro once said, “history will absolve me”.