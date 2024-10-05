MY APPEAL TO THE FAMILY OF PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU- Dr Nevers  Mumba

MY APPEAL TO THE FAMILY OF PRESIDENT EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU



By Dr Nevers S. Mumba



Following my recent statement expressing concern about individuals surrounding President Lungu, I’ve received varied responses – both supportive and critical. Some have misconstrued my warning as an attack on President Lungu, suggesting I harbour hatred for him. Absolutely not.



As a political and church leader who has seen it all from KK to RB and given the involvement of some of these individuals who were part of our party, the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), I feel compelled to address you, the Former First Family, directly.



Beware of the vultures circling President Lungu! These opportunistic individuals, masquerading as advisors and friends, have a treacherous history:



1. These are the same faces who actively participated in ravaging and damaging the MMD to its current status.

2. These are the same faces who in their counsel and manipulation, exploited 2nd Republican President Chiluba’s trust and they never quit until his untimely death.

3. These elements championed and coerced President Rupiah Banda’s return from retirement. A feat that made the former president end up losing his immunity and arraigned for prosecution.



Now having wormed their way in, and embedded themselves in the Patriotic Front (PF), they have even gathered up the audacity to sideline historical PF members just in order to apply their highly skilled ways in manipulating President Lungu for their personal gain, disregarding his legacy and well-being. Unless curtailed, their greed will eventually drag him down the same destructive path.



I urge you as the family of President Lungu to stand up! Protect him from these individuals. Don’t let them sacrifice his integrity for selfish ambitions. Zambia deserves better. President Lungu deserves better.



The current path that former president Lungu has been placed on is heading the same way the other two late MMD presidents trod. This path only leads to the same destination. From where we stand, it appears He has already succumbed to this group and their treachery. But, we are hopeful that with much prayer and fasting, we can, together with the family, rescue President Lungu from a looming wreckage.