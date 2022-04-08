32-year-old South African woman, Zukiswa Joyi, who revealed that she is still a virgin, has said that her body sometimes craves for sex.

According to the worship leader and part-time Law student at the University of South Africa, remaining a virgin at her age took serious prayer and fasting.

“I’m not a Virgin by Accident at the age of 32. I had to make some serious decisions and set some boundaries, I had to pray, I had to fast, I’m not a rock, I’m human I’ve got hormones, my body craves for sex sometimes (incase you think your sexual cravings are anything special, so you feel you must satisfy them) No Sir, We tame our flesh through the Holy Ghost, If you submit your flesh to the Holy Spirit he will help you. How did I overcome and still overcoming by God’s grace? I unpack all this in my book titled “The Horny Virgin” that will be launched soon.” she wrote.