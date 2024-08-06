My brother Matthew Ngosa has died poor but worked so hard – Hezron Ngosa

My brother has died poor but worked so hard – Hezron Ngosa



MY brother Matthew has died poor but he worked so hard, says Hezron Ngosa.



Speaking during the funeral for his older brother at Praise Christian Centre on Monday, Hezron said while Matthew was widely celebrated for his music, he did not make a lot of money from his ministry.



The ‘Umutima Wandi’ singer, 46 died in Lusaka last Thursday. He had been diagnosed with liver cancer earlier this year.



In a moving tribute, Hezron said despite having opportunities to amass wealth and land as a councillor for Madido ward, Matthew had died without a house of his own.



“My brother has died poor. Today you are listening to his music but each time he performed – I was backing vocalist – he went walked away with a ‘thank you’,” Hezron said.



He also lamented the piracy of Matthew’s music which he said had deprived his children a decent livelihood.



Speaking to the BBC last week, gospel musician Kings Mumbi noted that Matthew often put ministry ahead of other considerations.



“When a pastor invited Matthew Ngosa to their church to sing but couldn’t pay him, he would not bother that pastor because for Matthew, singing was part of his ministry. He took it as a way of spreading the word of God,” said Mumbi.



Monday’s service was attended by hundreds of fans, friends, family and government officials, among them former vice-president Nevers Mumba and several opposition, civic and religious leaders.



Matthew was later buried at the Memorial Park in Lusaka.



On Sunday, several Gospel musicians performed at a tribute concert to celebrate the singer’s life.



By Oliver Chisenga/The Mole



Kalemba August 6, 2024