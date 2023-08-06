My Cage Fight With Zuckerberg Will Be Live-Streamed On X, Says Musk

Twitter Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, has revealed that his much-awaited cage match with Mark Zuckerberg, the owner of Meta, will be live-streamed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Musk said the fight will be live-streamed for people all over the world, and proceeds from the fight, will go to veterans.

Musk made this known on his Twitter page on Sunday.

He tweeted, “Zuck vs Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,”

Since June, the social media owners have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Musk challenged Zuckerberg, the owner of Meta, to a cage battle.

He tweeted, “I’m up for a cage match if he is. lol.”

Zuckerberg responded to the challenge by taking a screenshot of Musk’s tweet and responding on his Instagram stories, “Send me location.”

This comes after Zuckerberg was photographed working out with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski in preparation for the much-awaited cage match with the Twitter owner a few weeks ago.

Credit: X | elonmusk