MY CAREER IS NOW A QUESTION MARK – CHARLES MILUPI

My career is now a question mark, says Infrastructure minister Charles Milupi.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the charges against him by Lumezi member of parliament (independent) Munir Zulu that he and his Finance minister colleague Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane each received $250,000 bribes from a named firm and the urge by President Hakainde Hichilema to the two to sue the Lumezi MP, Milupi said he and Dr Musokotwane issued statements about taking court action before the statement from the President, saying he did not want the narrative to change that they were doing what they are doing because of what the President said.

Milupi said it was not even a question of Zulu challenging him to go to court, arguing that he has made his reputation over many years in the corporate, parastatal and political world and raised the standing of the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee during his time as the committee’s chairperson, fighting corruption and abuse of office.

He vowed that no one will ruin his life in the manner Zulu was suggesting, and therefore the suite is being instituted because the statement has injured his reputation with the people he deals with.

"There is now a…