MY CHIEF NYAKASEYA IS A PF CADRE WHO INSULTED AND WANTED TO FIGHT ME – MUCHIMA



HEALTH Minister Elijah Muchima says he was not chased from Chief Nyakaseya’s Palace in I’kelenge district of North Western Province but just walked away because the chief wanted to fight him.





In a video that had gone viral, residents were on Sunday seen chasing Muchima’s entourage from the Nyakaseya Palace in his constituency. The I’kelenge residents who shouted in Lunda language lamented that Muchima had failed to deliver on his promises.





“It’s us who made him MP for him to be minister and we will chase anyone who brings campaign for Muchima here,” the residents angrily shouted in unison.





But addressing the media in Lusaka yesterday, Muchima said the people who wanted ownership of the Ikeleng’i Mission Hospital approached him over the issue, and government proceeded to do a survey and wanted to form a non-political Trust Fund.





“The hospital belonged to Walter Fisher, a missionary who came years back. The title deed has been moving from one generation to another,” Muchima said. “This time the title deed is in name of Peter Fisher and his brother Andy. We wanted to form a Trust Fund. We had meetings with the chief and other stakeholders so that the title deed could be moved from Fisher to those people, thinking that if the title deed is moved they will be missionaries.”



