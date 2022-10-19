My clothes are becoming bigger – Tayali

By Kombe Chimpinde Mataka

TRANSPORT and logistics minister Frank Tayali says he has escalated his weight loss programme as he aims to be the “first old man to have a six pack”.



Last month Tayali, who is visibly overweight, announced on his Facebook page that he had received constant reminders of the need to keep fit and healthy by reducing his weight.



His post was accompanied by modern gym equipment in his home as he conducted work-outs

Tayali told The Mast that his bid to lose weight would inspire others to keep fit.



He said he had listened and taken drastic action of among other things cutting down on starchy foods.

“It is going pretty well. I have actually cut out all forms of starch. I am purely on a protein diet. I have not had nshima now for two

months. So the clock is still ticking. I won’t have Nshima until January next year,” said Tayali. “I haven’t checked how much I have lost so far because I don’t want to be bothered. I am just seeing my clothes are becoming bigger. So talk to me in January you will see. I will be the first old man to develop a six pack. Next time I post my Gym work, you will see that this man is serious.”