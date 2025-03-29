‘My companies are suffering!’ Elon Musk companies are tanking amid mass DOGE cuts

Tech billionaire Elon Musk bemoaned Friday on Fox News that “humanity is dying” — and so are his companies.

Part two of Musk’s interview with anchor Bret Baier aired Friday evening, in which the host asked Musk what keeps him up at night After a long pause, Musk answered the planet’s falling birth rate.

“The birth rate is very low almost in every country,” he said. “Unless that changes, civilization will disappear.”

The United States recently saw its lowest birth rate in history, he noted, and South Korea has a birth rate that’s one-third the replacement rate.

“That means in three generations, Korea will be 34% of its current size. And nothing seems to be turning that around. Humanity is dying,” he lamented. “It’s just not something we evolved to react to.”

Musk said he also worries about the strength of the United States, which he touted as the central column that “holds up” Western civilization.

“If that column fails, it’s all over,” he declared, urging people to strengthen the U.S. or watch Western civilization crumble.

Baier pivoted and asked Musk whether he could promise that he and his companies are not the recipients of massive government contracts, to which Musk insisted he’s under “extreme scrutiny.”

“There’s not an action I could take that doesn’t get like scrutiny six ways to Sunday,” he said, touting his receipts compiled by his Department of Government Efficiency as he attempts to slash trillions out of the federal budget. “Even if I wanted to, I couldn’t get away with it.”

Musk insisted that despite glaring conflicts of interest with his involvement in government agencies that regulate and dole out grants to industries his companies benefit from, it’s actually “disadvantageous” for him to be in government.

“If I wasn’t in the government, I could lobby,” he said. “I could push for things that are advantageous to my companies and probably receive them. My companies are suffering because I’m in the government. You just pointed that out a moment ago. Do you think it helps sales if dealerships are going to get firebombed? Of course not.”

Musk then attacked Tim Walz as a “jerk” for “running around on stage with a Tesla stock price when the stocks halved.

“And he was overjoyed. What an evil thing to do. What a creep. What a jerk. Like who derives joy from that?” Musk railed, adding that Minnesota’s state pension fund is a major investor in Tesla. “But he didn’t care. He was too overjoyed by Tesla stock going in half. Does that sound like a good person to you? I don’t think so.”

Musk’s DOGE-related layoffs accounted for more than 63,000 job cuts in February alone. The cuts significantly contributed to the highest monthly total of 172,000 job losses across all sectors since the onset of the pandemic.

By March, over 100,000 federal workers were either terminated or accepted buyouts as part of DOGE’s initiatives, and analysts say DOGE’s actions could lead to as many as 500,000 job losses by the end of the year.