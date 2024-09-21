My conscious could not allow me to join UPND alliance… We told Zambians UPND had failed – Wynter Kabimba’s  spokesperson

My conscious could not allow me to join UPND alliance – ex-EF spokesperson … We told Zambians UPND had failed











By Chinoyi Chipulu







Former Economic Front (EF) spokesperson Humphrey Kabwe says he failed to join the UPND alliance because the ruling party has failed to demonstrate morals and integrity.







And Kabwe said the UPND promised heaven but now they have brought hell and continue to blame the previous governments.







Recently, the opposition EF party joined the UPND Alliance, with a promise to help the current regime intensify its fight against corruption.







Party leader Wynter Kabimba announced the decision following what he called as an extensive debate by the central committee which he said voted in favour of the idea to join the alliance because it was commitment to fight corruption.







But Kabwe in an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, said he could not join the alliance as he had nothing good to say about



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/my-conscious-could-not-allow-me-to-join-upnd-alliance-ex-ef-spokesperson-we-told-zambians-upnd-had-failed/