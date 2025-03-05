My dad was doing bad manners to me, 5 year old girl testifies



A FIVE year old child has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that his 40 -year- old biological father defiled her on several occasions and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.





This is in a case where Danny aged 40, an artiste of Balastone area is accused of incest, which he pleaded not guilty to.



The incident reportedly happened in June last year. .





“My dad was doing bad manners to me and [told me] that if I ever tell anyone, he would kill me. The bad manners used to happen in the bedroom. It happened here in Lusaka and in Kitwe,” the young girl said before resident magistrate Chrispin Hampungani



She said he laid her on the bed and started having carnal Knowledge with her.





“I was putting on a dress and a trousers with a pant inside when the bad manners happened. My dad removed the clothes I was wearing and put them on the floor. He also took off his clothes and he started doing bad manners. He got his manhood and put it on my private part. It was painful,” the child recalled..



“Dad did bad manners many times and threatened to kill me and my mother.”





The victim said she was taken to the hospital after the incident.



However, in cross examination, the accused said he had no questions for the little girl instead had questions for the mother.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba March 5, 2025