‘My daughter will grow up to see I fought for her, as for now, you can have her’ – Davido tells baby mama

Davido has reacted to the counter affidavit filed by Sophia Momodu, the mother of his first child Imade Adeleke, in response to the originating motions filed by the singer.

The singer had prayed to the court for “an order granting joint custody of their daughter, Miss Imade Adeleke. In the alternative, the singer prayed to the court for “an order granting to the applicant unfettered and unrestricted access to Miss Imade.” (read here)

Earlier today, details of the counter affidavit filed by Sophia in response to the Originating Motions filed by the singer emerged online.

In a 100-paragraph counter-affidavit to Applicant’s Originating Motion, Sophia Momodu stated that their daughter “is a minor (9 years old) and as her mother, she has stayed with me all her life and I have been responsible for her welfare, upkeep, and well-being.”

Giving other reasons, why custody should not be granted to the Davido, Sophia stated that ”the fact that the applicant lost his son in his house in rather unfortunate and questionable circumstances shows that our daughter cannot be placed in the custody of the Applicant.” (read here)

Reacting to the counter-affidavit, Davido knocked Sophia for constantly bringing up the death of his son, Ifeanyi. In an unexpected move, the singer also appeared to back out of the child custody case for their daughter, telling Sophia “you can have her.”

He wrote:

You’re constantly bringing up the death of my child at any point u can to just remind us of this tragedy that haunts us every day of our lives .. Imade will grow up to see I fought for her .. as for now u can have her .. P.S she won’t be a child forever .. enjoy Imade Aurora Adeleke ! Your father loves you!