MY DETERMINATION TO STEER THE COUNTRY AWAY FROM POVERTY IS UNQUENCHABLE-HH

18th December, 2022

By Hermity Hachilonde

President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema says his determination to steer the country away from poverty is unquenchable and enduring.

Meanwhile, President HICHILEMA says it would be folly for anyone to attribute the current economic hardships to the UPND led Administration.

He says Zambia is faced with economic sluggishness due to the many years of mismanagement, endemic corruption, theft of public resources and reckless borrowing by some of those that were at the helm of power before him.

Mr. HICHILEMA has since stated with emphasis that he is now more determined to deliver to the Zambian people, affirming that his resolve will not be distracted, neither will it be diminished until Government under his leadership attain its objectives to among other things, improve the livelihoods of all Zambians regardless of their political affiliation.

Mr. HICHILEMA said this upon arrival from the United States of America where he attended a high level multilateral US-Africa Summit with several Heads of State led by President of the United States of America Joe Biden.

And Mr. HICHILEMA was quick to mention that on the sidelines of the Conference in America, he held bilateral discussions with other Heads of State and Governments.

The President says he also took part in several meetings with American Captains of Industry and Investors that are willing to explore business opportunities in Zambia.

And Mr. HICHILEMA reaffirmed that some of the investors have committed investments of 150 million united states dollars into the mining sector as earlier reported in the Media.