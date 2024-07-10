MY ELIGIBILITY CASE IS BECOMING MORE COMPLICATED – LUNGU

By Darius Choonya

Former Republican President Edgar Lungu says the case challenging his eligibility to contest the 2021 and future elections, is becoming more complicated.

The former President said during a conversation with Patriotic Front faction vice president, Given Lubinda shortly after the Constitutional Court ruled that the petition challenging his eligibility will be heard.

The Court has since dismissed Mr. Lungu’s plea to have the petition dismissed on a preliminary stage claiming that matters relating to his eligibility were already dealt with by the constitutional court.