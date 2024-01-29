My ex-husband made me hate Man Utd, cause he would always beat me anytime they lose a match” Victoria Inyama

Nollywood actress, Victoria Inyama has spilled more on her marital ordeal with her ex-husband and father of her kids, Godwin Okrim.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, she recounted how her ex-husband would always beat her anytime Manchester United loses a match.

According to her, she still deals with the trauma to date as she not only hates the club, but anytime she watches them lose a match, she remembers the beaten she used to suffer at the hands of her ex. She added that even her son is aware of the trauma she went through and they would laugh over it.

“I hate Man Utd, ehn. The number of beatings wey dem beat me because Man UTD lose match ehn.

Even up to today when there is a football match and Man U loses, I am like Thank God, today would have been a beating day. Even my son knows and would be laughing.